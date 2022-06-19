Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $337.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.