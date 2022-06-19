Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day moving average is $331.97. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

