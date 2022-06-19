Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 115 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $395.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.69 and a 200 day moving average of $387.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

