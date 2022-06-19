Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 2,025 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $244.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.