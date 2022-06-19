Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

