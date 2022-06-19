Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.