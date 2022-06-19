Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

