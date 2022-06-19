Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 665 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.72.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

