Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 666 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $349.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.34 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.