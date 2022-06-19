Beacon Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $192,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.81 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

