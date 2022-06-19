Beacon Financial Group Acquires 168 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,643,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $21,671,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 247,643 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

