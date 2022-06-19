Beacon Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.72. 13,114,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

