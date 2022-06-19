Beacon Financial Group Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 4,213,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,330 shares of company stock worth $253,928. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

