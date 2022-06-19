Beacon Financial Group Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,052,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,037,000 after buying an additional 2,486,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 2,184,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 1,976,613 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,264,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,399,902. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

