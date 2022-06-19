Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 15,381,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,532. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

