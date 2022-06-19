Beacon Financial Group Purchases 199 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 96.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.10. 3,406,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,516. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

