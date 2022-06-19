Beacon Financial Group Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.92. 80,470,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,169,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

