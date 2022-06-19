Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,213 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

LAMR traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.35. 1,575,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

