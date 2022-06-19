Beacon Wealthcare LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 5.8% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

