Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00055253 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00257357 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

