Berenberg Bank Boosts Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €150.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbus from €170.00 ($177.08) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.46.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

