Berenberg Bank Trims Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Target Price to GBX 470

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 385 ($4.67) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

About Pets at Home Group (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

