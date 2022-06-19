Berenberg Bank Trims Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Target Price to GBX 470

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 385 ($4.67) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

