Big Digital Shares (BDS) Achieves Market Cap of $46,274.52

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Big Digital Shares has a market capitalization of $46,274.52 and approximately $55.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Big Digital Shares Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

