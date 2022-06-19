Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $586.72 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.91 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $642.97 and its 200 day moving average is $663.67. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

