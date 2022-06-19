Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

