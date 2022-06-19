Birinyi Associates Inc. Invests $545,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $133.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

