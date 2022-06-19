Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

