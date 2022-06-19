BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Reaches $786,647.82

BitBall (BTB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $786,647.82 and approximately $41,254.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.18 or 1.00115923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021847 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

