Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0797

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $60.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.