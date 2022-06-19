Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

