BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

BLK stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $582.26. 1,436,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $643.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $752.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

