Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

