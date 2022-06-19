Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.