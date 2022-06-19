Boson Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00218948 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004681 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008761 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00387306 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

