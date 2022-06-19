Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 422.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,980 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies makes up approximately 19.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 1.46% of Bottomline Technologies worth $37,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,453,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

