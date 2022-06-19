Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.1 days.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35.

BYDGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

