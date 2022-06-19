Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCLI stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

