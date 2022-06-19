Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BCLI stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.06.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.