Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

BRZE stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

