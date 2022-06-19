Bread Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $445,642.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

