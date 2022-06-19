Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Target were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 76,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Target by 60.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 34,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Target by 96.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

TGT stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,928,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

