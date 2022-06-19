Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,139,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

