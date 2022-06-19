Bremer Bank National Association Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded up $31.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,245.60. 392,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,391.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,500.39. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

