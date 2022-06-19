Bremer Bank National Association Has $996,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,886 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

