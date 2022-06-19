Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 10,982 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 198.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.54. 3,725,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,163. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

