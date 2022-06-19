Bremer Bank National Association Sells 16,979 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,177,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

