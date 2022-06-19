Bremer Bank National Association Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. 2,705,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,307. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50.

