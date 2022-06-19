Bremer Bank National Association Sells 6,710 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 59,647 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.08 and its 200 day moving average is $266.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.