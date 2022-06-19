Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 845,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

