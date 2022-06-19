Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Bristow Group has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.
About Bristow Group (Get Rating)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.
