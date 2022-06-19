Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans $4.10 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $37.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.