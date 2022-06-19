Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $9.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 137.70%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.